Brokerages Anticipate Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.27). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13).

FUSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 370,819 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUSN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,261. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

