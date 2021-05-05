Brokerages Anticipate Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Earthstone Energy reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $36.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,593 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 596,900 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 450,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 247,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

ESTE traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 308,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $673.16 million, a P/E ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 2.90. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

