Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.52. Eagle Materials reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Materials.

EXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 29,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $3,471,960.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670,587.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,424.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,453. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.63 and its 200-day moving average is $113.23.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

