Brokerages Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to Post $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Constellium reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellium.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Constellium stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.23. 57,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55. Constellium has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $5,555,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth $729,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 8,627.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 384,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 379,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,758 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

