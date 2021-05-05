Brokerages Anticipate Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will report $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Conagra Brands reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $4,915,723. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,557.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,253,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 59,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAG stock opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.94. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

