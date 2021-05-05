Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.04. The stock had a trading volume of 420,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,553. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $165.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BR shares. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

