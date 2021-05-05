Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:BRX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.09. 2,313,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,089. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.63. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

BRX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $636,800 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

