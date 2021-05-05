Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.09 Per Share

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $65.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,056,000 after buying an additional 677,698 shares in the last quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,148,000 after buying an additional 534,823 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,715,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 5,473.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 262,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,348,352.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $64,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,252 shares of company stock valued at $19,799,169 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.