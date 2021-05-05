Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCOV. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

BCOV stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.17 million, a PE ratio of -38.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Brightcove has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightcove by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

