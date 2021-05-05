Brian Stephen Hook Sells 13,484 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 13,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $206,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:PEO opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.
About Adams Natural Resources Fund
Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.
