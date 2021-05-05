Brian Stephen Hook Sells 13,484 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Stock

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) CFO Brian Stephen Hook sold 13,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $206,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,035.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:PEO opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 279,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 890.1% during the 4th quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 166,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 149,293 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. 21.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

