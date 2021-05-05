Brian P. Anderson Sells 1,500 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

PulteGroup stock opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.09 and a 1 year high of $61.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.79.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth $111,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 16.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

