Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

FRA:BNR opened at €74.32 ($87.44) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.02. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

