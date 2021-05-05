Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €77.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €77.00 ($90.59) price target by analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Brenntag and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.96 ($85.83).

Get Brenntag alerts:

FRA:BNR opened at €74.32 ($87.44) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €73.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €66.02. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.