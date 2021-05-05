Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 1,886 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, reaching $467.73. 10,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,126. The company has a market capitalization of $183.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $468.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

