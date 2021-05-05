Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Makes New $21.35 Million Investment in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $4,340,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Polaris by 27.7% during the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 167,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 36,325 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.13.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $1,030,204.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,524.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Polaris stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,343. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.33. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.09 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 431.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

