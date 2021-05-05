Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $25.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,559,314,000 after acquiring an additional 132,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after acquiring an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.69. 48,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.56 and its 200 day moving average is $282.26. The stock has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $356.85.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.