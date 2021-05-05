Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.3% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $30,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,529 shares of company stock worth $116,725,147 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.26.

Shares of MA traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $374.44. 33,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,749. The company has a market cap of $371.95 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $263.96 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

