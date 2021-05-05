Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 142,885 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 142,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,895 shares of company stock worth $20,107,032. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

COF traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.94. 86,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,115. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $152.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

