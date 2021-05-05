Brandon Munro Buys 250,000 Shares of Bannerman Resources Limited (ASX:BMN) Stock

Bannerman Resources Limited (ASX:BMN) insider Brandon Munro acquired 250,000 shares of Bannerman Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,500.00 ($23,214.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.32.

Bannerman Resources Company Profile

Bannerman Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties in Namibia, Southern Africa. Its principal property is its 95% -owned Etango Project located in the Erongo uranium mining region of Namibia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

