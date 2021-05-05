Bradley D. Tilden Sells 4,200 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Stock

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $291,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 147,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,259,790.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALK opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.35. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.39 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 69.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $486,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.54.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.