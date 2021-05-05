Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $46.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -257.43, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $47.31.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $66,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,236,250.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,527 shares of company stock valued at $758,023. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

