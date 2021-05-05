Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.360-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.Boston Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.530-1.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. Truist upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.09. 4,540,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,406,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 48,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $2,130,347.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 187,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,516.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,233 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

