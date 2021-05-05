Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.12

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.12 and last traded at $72.89, with a volume of 1569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.91.

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.46.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,078.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John Hazen sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $726,895.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,895.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,894 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

