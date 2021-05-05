BOOM (BOOM) Market Cap Reaches $2.76 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $532,336.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00083431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00068181 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.50 or 0.00820619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00100194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,404.44 or 0.09426069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00044158 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

