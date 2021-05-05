Bondly 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.76 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000713 BTC on exchanges. Bondly has a market cap of $40.57 million and $2.76 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00087619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00068420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.46 or 0.00823437 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,241.33 or 0.09581071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00100265 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00043585 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

