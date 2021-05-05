Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of BOGN opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Bogen Communications International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.

Bogen Communications International Company Profile

Bogen Communications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

