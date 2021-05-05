Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of BOGN opened at $0.20 on Wednesday. Bogen Communications International has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.11.
Bogen Communications International Company Profile
