BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 149,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

