BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Barclays raised BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $32.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BNP Paribas (BNPQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.