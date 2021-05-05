BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.70. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

