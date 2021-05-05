BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Overweight Rating at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.
OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $32.99.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
