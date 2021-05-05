BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given Overweight Rating at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of BNP Paribas from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

