BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.17 ($67.26).

BNP opened at €53.05 ($62.41) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €44.95.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

