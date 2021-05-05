BMO Capital Markets Raises Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to $28.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Russel Metals from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Russel Metals from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Russel Metals from $26.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Shares of Russel Metals stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $23.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $18.48.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.