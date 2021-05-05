BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $53.29 and last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 165559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.

The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXC shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 914.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $504.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.