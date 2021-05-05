BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $53.29 and last traded at $53.28, with a volume of 165559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.47.
The construction company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a negative return on equity of 583.03% and a net margin of 1.79%.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on BXC shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $504.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)
BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.
