Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 447,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.01. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

BCOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blucora in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blucora has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

