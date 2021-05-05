Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Tops 1-Day Volume of $315,806.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $138.27 million and $315,806.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be bought for about $3.64 or 0.00006417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00084330 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.87 or 0.00832216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00101438 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,281.34 or 0.09314429 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00044623 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

