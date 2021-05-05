Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report sales of $2.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Blink Charging reported sales of $1.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year sales of $11.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.56 million to $14.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.25 million, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $27.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLNK shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.67. 1,994,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,491,603. Blink Charging has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.31 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.69.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

