BLink (BLINK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $194,126.00

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, BLink has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and approximately $194,126.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00090642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.20 or 0.00855739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.43 or 0.09853117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00101320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044533 BTC.

About BLink

BLink (CRYPTO:BLINK) is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,346,234 coins. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

