Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.51. 816,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,063. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $19.57 and a 12-month high of $33.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,176,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,508,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,172,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 171,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

