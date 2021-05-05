BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of NYSE BUI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. 57,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,509. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile
