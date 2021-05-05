BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE BUI traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.17. 57,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,509. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

