BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE MPA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,763. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.54.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

