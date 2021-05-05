BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock remained flat at $$15.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,518. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $15.49.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile
