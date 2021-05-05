BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BLW)

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
BLW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.97. 112,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,160. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $17.10.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
