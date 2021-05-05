BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.098 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.97. 112,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,160. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $17.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.88.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
