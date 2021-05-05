BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 28th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BDJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,559. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.