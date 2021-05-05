BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 28th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of BDJ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,559. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
