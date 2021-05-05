BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
NYSE:BHK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,052. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.86. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $16.59.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
