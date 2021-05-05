Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Blackbaud's Q1 results reflected solid bookings growth and pipeline expansion led by rapid migration of enterprises to cloud amid COVID-19 induced digitization. Robust uptick in JustGiving, Raiser's Edge NXT and Financial Edge NXT remained a key catalyst. Further, expansion of product portfolio and strategic collaborations bode well. The synergies from YourCause buyout positions it well to expand presence in enterprise philanthropy market. Notably, Blackbaud stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis led macroeconomic weakness, and sluggish demand across small and medium sized businesses is an overhang. Further, a leveraged balance sheet adds to the risk of investing in the company. In fact, Blackbaud has suspended dividend payouts to maintain near-term liquidity amid the COVID-19 crisis.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLKB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $67.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $45.77 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,180.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,852,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blackbaud by 59.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

