Bitzeny Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $96.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market cap of $433,497.73 and approximately $96.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $350.46 or 0.00611240 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

