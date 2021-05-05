BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.97 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 80.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $26.97 million and approximately $97,229.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $260.41 or 0.00470788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.00207759 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.00207875 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003091 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,304,709,358 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

