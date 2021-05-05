Bitcoin Incognito Price Tops $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $117,030.06 and $95.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000715 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

