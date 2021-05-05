BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will report sales of $40.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $42.70 million. BioDelivery Sciences International posted sales of $38.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year sales of $177.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $175.90 million to $180.88 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $217.02 million, with estimates ranging from $212.50 million to $227.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $42.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million.

BDSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $15,217.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSI. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,287 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,615,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after buying an additional 696,022 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,684 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 197,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

