Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Increased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 270,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,483,000 after acquiring an additional 287,827 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 503,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,544,000 after acquiring an additional 117,413 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 387,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,707,000 after acquiring an additional 23,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $598.10 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.43 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $600.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.90.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

